Action Bronson Describes Training For His AEW Debut

Action Bronson may be best known for his rapping skills, but he's looking to expand his horizons as he prepares to enter the squared circle for the first time.

"They had the idea for me first to walk him down to the ring, and then I started training a little bit," Bronson told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour". "They saw my athleticism and my prowess. [I trained in] Long Island at the same place that MJF did. I don't know if it's known or not, but it's called Create-A-Pro ... Taz got everything hooked up through there and I just started f***ing around and teaching me s***. [I started training] nine to ten weeks ago. Things just started moving from there."

Bronson will team up with HOOK this coming Wednesday at "AEW: Grand Slam" in Queens, New York, to take on "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society. The match came about after Bronson jumped the barricade and entered the ring to save HOOK from an attack at the hands of Menard following the match between him and Parker for the FTW Championship on the All Out Zero Hour Pre-Show. Bronson revealed that he will be rapping HOOK's entrance music (and his own song), "The Chairman's Intent", as the two make their way to the ring, but he'll be contributing more than just music.

"I don't think I would've been able to do a hurricanrana [two years ago]," Bronson said. "I can do lots of things that I'm not going to pull out of the bag. Just know that there's an arsenal of over a thousand moves."

