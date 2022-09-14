Two Title Matches Added To 9/21 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

The second annual "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" special episode will now feature four title matches.

The already-stacked card for next week's show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY, has been bolstered by the additions of two more title bouts, with AEW announcing that PAC will defend his All-Atlantic Championship against Orange Cassidy, and Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will defend against Athena, Dr. Britt Baker and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Match.

The All-Atlantic title match was set up this week after Cassidy uncharacteristically ambushed PAC in the backstage area, taking out the Death Triangle member with an Orange Punch, before declaring his intentions to pursue PAC's title.

Elsewhere, the AEW Interim Women's Title match was set up following Baker & Deeb's victory over Storm & Athena on this week's show. Deeb ended up pinning Storm with a roll-up combination following outside interference from Rebel. After the match, the heels ganged up on Athena until Jamie Hayter made the run-in and save. However, Hayter would end up attacking Storm before trash-talking Baker. Hayter and Baker have been at odds since their Four-Way Match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view, where Hayter seemed to have the title won until Baker pulled the referee out of the ring. It appears Hayter will get involved in some capacity during next week's match, possibly costing Baker a chance to win her second AEW Women's World Title.

The four confirmed title bouts for next week's "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" can be seen below.