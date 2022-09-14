AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (9/14): Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions Continues, Toni Storm In Action

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "Dynamite" for September 14, 2022!

Tonight's show will see the focus continue on crowning the next AEW World Champion after Tony Khan announced that CM Punk had to vacate the title last week following his AEW All Out victory. A tournament was created to determine who will be the next champion, with the finals set to happen at the upcoming "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" show next week.

The tournament of champions will continue on "AEW Dynamite" this evening with both semi-final matches happening this evening. Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley had received byes to this round, while their opponents had to win matches to reach this stage. Jericho will be competing against Bryan Danielson tonight, while Moxley is set to collide against Sammy Guevara.

As well as that there will be a tag team match from AEW's women's division when former WWE Superstars Toni Storm and Athena team up to compete against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Serena Deeb.

The match was originally set to see Storm team with Hikaru Shida, but Baker and Rebel attacked her on "AEW Dark" this week, ruling her out of the match. Meanwhile, Baker's relationship with Jamie Hayter continues to prove tumultuous, hence why they are not working together in this one.

Jungle Boy has also signed an open contract to compete against anybody on the roster this evening, and during a video shared on AEW's Twitter, it appears that former Ring Of Honor star, Jay Lethal is going to be the man to answer that, setting up a singles match between the two.