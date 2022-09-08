Rapper Action Bronson Issues Challenge For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

After saving AEW wrestler Hook from Matt Menard and Angelo Parker at All Out on Sunday, rapper Action Bronson has challenged the duo to a match for AEW's Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" in Queens, N.Y.

The New York City native, who is responsible for Hook's theme song, showed off some moves on Sunday by pulling Parker off Hook and slamming him to the mat. This should come as no surprise, as Bronson has been training to enter the ring since at least last year.

In a backstage segment, Bronson responded to the actions of Menard and Parker by saying, "Don't ever, in your life, try any coward stuff with my guy, you understand me? Not tonight. Not ever. I hear you're coming to Queens soon, huh? That'll be my backyard. Come see me there."

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Menard and Parker accepted Bronson's challenge, with Menard stating, "You want to walk in ... to our world? I don't think so! Not tonight, not any night." Parker added: "You do not belong in the wrestling world, Action Bronson."

While no official announcement has been made by AEW as of yet, it seems clear that Bronson and Hook are on a collision course with Menard and Parker.

AEW Grand Slam is set to take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens on September 21. In addition to the expected match of Bronson and Hook versus Menard and, Parker, the show will feature the finals of the Grand Slam Tournament for the AEW World Championship, as well as am AEW World Tag Team Title match between champions Swerve in Our Glory and the Acclaimed.