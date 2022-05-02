Rapper Action Bronson, the artist behind AEW star Hook’s theme song “The Chairman’s Intent” sat down with Ariel Helwani to talk about Hook using his song. Bronson revealed how the whole arrangement for Hook to use the song was reached, stating that he had known Hook’s father, Taz, for a long time due to being an ECW fan.

After eventually training together, Hook asked Bronson if he could use the song as his entrance theme, and Bronson was more than happy to let him.

“I’ve known Taz for a while,” Bronson said. “He knew that I was a fan. I think I did Bully Ray’s podcast, or maybe I told Taz a story about when Bully threatened to slam me, or beat the s--t out of me and called me a fat f--k when I was at ECW when I was young. I used to go to ECW when I was 13 years old. My mother used to drive me and my friends to the Elks Lodge, it was the craziest thing ever.

“We (Taz and I) exchanged numbers at some point and we’d text every so often like, ‘yo, we have to get you in the ring to train.’ So I went out to Long Island to train. Hook has been a fan since he was a younger kid and he loved that song and wanted to use that song. I was like, ‘bro, be my guest, please.‘”

Asked by Helwani if AEW had to pay money for the song to be played, Bronson revealed that the promotion is paying a fee to Bronson’s former record label Atlantic Records. Bronson himself, however, says he didn’t make a big deal about money, as he’s just happy to see Hook using the song.

“I didn’t make a big deal about the type of money. I don’t care about that,” Bronson said. “I just wanted him to use it. They still have to, because it’s not owned by me, it’s on Atlantic Records, they had to pay I guess a little fee or whatever. But through me, I don’t want a goddamn thing from them.”

You can watch the full interview below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]