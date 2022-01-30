Rising AEW star Hook was introduced and brought on stage during Action Bronson’s concert in San Diego last night.

The rapper is responsible for Hook’s entrance theme in AEW, and the two men are legitimate friends in real life.

Tony Khan licensed Bronson’s track “The Chairman’s Intent” for the breakout star and revealed in an interview with SPIN that Hook originally introduced him to the song. He thinks it fits perfectly for him, especially since Action Bronson is a wrestling fan himself.

“I didn’t know about the song until Hook introduced me to it,” Khan admitted. “And the song was perfect. I closed my eyes and visualized Hook coming out to it. It made a lot of sense. And when I heard Action Bronson was a fan and wanted to work with us, I liked it even more.”

You can see a video and photo from last night below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]