Rapper Action Bronson has given his blessing for Hook to use his “The Chairman’s Intent” single for his AEW entrance theme.

As noted, Hook has significant social media buzz ahead of tonight’s in-ring debut on AEW Rampage, which was taped earlier this week on Long Island, NY. Hook will wrestle Fuego Del Sol in his debut, and is using Bronson’s “The Chairman’s Intent” single from his 2017 Blue Chips 7000 album. You can click here for footage of Hook entering the arena at Wednesday’s taping.

In an update, Bronson, a longtime pro wrestling fan, recently spoke with Pitchfork and revealed that he and Taz became friends not long after Taz learned of his music. Bronson was already a fan of Taz as he grew up watching ECW. Bronson revealed how Taz called him and asked about using “The Chairman’s Intent” for his theme song.

“Recently Taz hit me up saying that Hook was making his debut and they wanted to use that song,” Bronson said. “I was like, ‘Absolutely.’”

Hook also spoke with Pitchfork and said he’s been a fan of Bronson since the sixth grade.

“I’ve been an Action Bronson fan since I was in sixth grade,” Hook said. “I would hear him shout out all these old school wrestlers, old school strong man s--t, and all these old athletes. With that and the New York vibe, I had a feeling that my dad would f--k with it as well. When I showed him, he loved it.”

AEW President Tony Khan told Pitchfork he’s always wanted to use licensed music in AEW as he was inspired by 80s wrestling companies and ECW in the 90s, who “used outlaw music and weren’t really paying the fair rights.”

Khan said he’s personally picked out “a lot” of music AEW has licensed, but he discovered Bronson’s music through Hook and Taz. He said he liked the idea and wanted to support them. Khan said he saw licensing Bronson’s song as “an investment in the presentation of a very important young wrestler.”

“I liked it; I liked the idea, and I wanted to support them,” Khan said. “We reached out to the publishers and we worked something out. I am paying a fee, but they probably could’ve raked me over the coals a lot more than they did. It seemed like they wanted to work out something fair, so I was OK to pay a fair fee. It’s a great song, and Action Bronson’s a great guy.”

Khan also commented on the huge social media buzz surrounding the 22 year old son of Taz, including the group of fans who call themselves “Hookers.”

“People really like Hook! He’s gotten great responses without really doing much,” Khan said. “There’s lots of cool memes where fans can’t wait to see Taz unleash his son Hook.”

Hook was asked how it felt to debut at Wednesday’s Rampage taping.

“It was hard as f--k, honestly,” he said. “It was tough, man. I was excited. I felt like I could run through a brick wall before going out there. Having Action Bronson for my debut in New York? It was surreal.”

Bronson teased that he may be interested in becoming an official member of Team Taz down the road. He also commented on Hook’s pop at the taping, and what he sees for the up & coming wrestler.

“When that man walks out and you hear that music pop, you hear that crowd jump, it’s something special,” Bronson said. “That pop that he got? That’s a big pop for a brand new wrestler. I see good things. He’s a specimen.”

You can see the official music video for “The Chairman’s Intent” below: