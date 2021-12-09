Hook has been a trending topic on Twitter since making his in-ring debut during last night’s AEW Rampage tapings from Long Island.

Hook wrestled Fuego Del Sol in his debut. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Hook made his entrance to the 2017 single from rapper Action Bronson, The Chairman’s Intent. The theme choice is being praised by fans on social media.

The 22 year old Hook has had some buzz among fans since debuting with his father Taz last November. Since then he has been a member of the Team Taz stable with FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Based on the increased buzz coming out of last night’s debut, it looks like Hook will be one of AEW’s top up & coming talents.

It’s interesting to note that Hook came out to the ring by himself for last night’s debut.

You can hear Hook’s theme and see his entrance below: