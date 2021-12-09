Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped tonight at the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY before AEW Dynamite hit the air. The following matches were taped:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros retained over AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR. This was the opener

* Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose defeated Anna Jay, Tay Conti and Ruby Soho. Rose pinned Jay

* Hook defeated Fuego Del Sol by submission with the Tazmission. This was Hook’s debut and he looked great, strong pops and reactions

* Adam Cole defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event

These matches will air Friday at 10pm ET on TNT.