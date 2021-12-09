During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes made his presence known by interrupting the TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara, during an interview.

Cody explained that he intended to come out and face-to-face with Sammy to let him know that they’ll be wrestling on Christmas Day.

“Your open challenge, it’s going great. Christmas Day, your open challenge has been filled. Tony Khan just made it official, you’ll be defending the TNT Title against me.”

The two men shook hands as Cody got close to his ear and said, “Good luck, kid.”

As noted, the Wednesday, December 22 episode of Dynamite on TNT from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, will be a special Holiday Bash edition of the show.

That week’s Rampage on TNT will then be taped that night after Dynamite, and will also have the Holiday Bash theme. It will air on Saturday night, December 25, instead of Friday, making it a special Christmas Night episode.

As seen in his Twitter post below, Guevara has expressed how he’s looking forward to this rematch against Cody Rhodes. The two were actually part of the very first AEW Dynamite match, in which Cody defeated Sammy Guevara by executing a small-package pin for the 3 count. This time, the TNT champion hopes he can finally get the victory over Cody Rhodes.

Cody is a two-time and inaugural AEW TNT champion. He first lost the title to the late Brodie Lee, and more recently, he dropped the championship to Darby Allin. His last match was a brutal, hard-fought victory against Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta street fight.

This is Sammy Guevara’s first reign with the TNT Championship, defeating Miro on September 29, 2021, to secure the title. His most recent, successful title defense was against “the premier athlete” Tony Nese on this past Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.