AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has revealed that special Christmas Week editions of Dynamite and Rampage are planned.

Khan appeared on the “Rasslin” podcast with Brandon F. Walker this week and confirmed that the Wednesday, December 22 episode of Dynamite on TNT from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, will be a special Holiday Bash edition of the show. That week’s Rampage on TNT will then be taped that night after Dynamite, and will also have the Holiday Bash theme.

Rampage that week will air on Saturday night, December 25, instead of Friday, making it a special Christmas Night episode.

Khan teased that they have “huge plans” for the holidays in Greensboro and are hoping to make that a yearly tradition for the heavy pro wrestling city, in the same way they are running Thanksgiving Eve in Chicago each year.

Khan noted that he wants people to remember the last month of AEW Dynamite on TNT as the best month, which is why they’re visiting bigger markets for the next few shows – this week’s episode from the new UBS Arena in Long Island (with Rampage taping), next week’s Winter Is Coming special from the Curtis Cullwell Center near Dallas on December 15 (with Rampage taping), the Holiday Bash special from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC on December 22 (with Christmas Night Rampage), and the New Year’s Smash special on December 29 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL (with New Year’s Eve Rampage).

AEW Dynamite will then premiere on TBS with the January 5 episode from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

