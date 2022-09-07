Tony Khan Announces Tournament To Crown New AEW World Champion

A new AEW World Champion will be crowned in the near future.

In the opening segment of Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", Tony Khan addressed the future of the AEW World Championship. In prerecorded comments, he announced that the title has been vacated and a tournament will be held to crown a new champion.

The tournament was set to begin on Wednesday night's show, with former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page taking on Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson. The winner will move on to face "The Wizard" Chris Jericho on next week's "Dynamite" in Albany, New York.

Meanwhile, this Friday on "Rampage", two-time former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will face the longest reigning TNT champion in AEW history, Darby Allin. The winner of that match will square off with Jon Moxley, also in Albany. The final of the tournament will be held on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

CM Punk won the AEW Championship from Moxley at All Out this past Sunday but found himself in hot water after his comments during the post-show media scrum about The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and others. Punk called Omega and the Bucks "irresponsible EVPs" and accused them of leaking stories to the media.

The Bucks and Omega were apparently enraged by the comments, which reportedly led to a six-minute physical altercation between the two parties. Punk, the Bucks, Omega, Ace Steel, Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Culter, and Pat Buck were subsequently suspended by the company for their roles in the incident.