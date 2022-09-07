AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (9/7): Tony Khan Addresses All Out Controversy, MJF Appears, ROH Pure Title Match

This is Wrestling INC.'s results coverage of "Dynamite" for September 7, 2022!

Tonight will be the post-show from AEW's All Out PPV at the weekend which became a newsworthy event, especially due to the media scrum. Because of CM Punk's comments during that and the alleged fight that took place, neither him or the new AEW World Trios Champions (The Elite) are expected to be part of tonight's show.

However, Tony Khan is set to address the futures of both sets of titles, and the entire situation surrounding those involved during the show.

One name that will be making their return to the show tonight is MJF, who appeared as the joker in the AEW All Out casino ladder match. MJF ended up winning that thanks to the help of Stokely Hathaway and his crew, and tonight the three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner will be addressing the crowd. Another wrestler that is promising to address the fans is Chris Jericho, who is heading into tonight's show on the back of defeating Bryan Danielson on Sunday.

When it comes to in-ring action, a six-man tag team match has been confirmed for "AEW Dynamite" as Death Triangle PAC, Rey Fénix, and Penta El Zero Miedo) will face the Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Orange Cassidy.

In the women's division the new AEW Women's World Champion will be competing against Penelope Ford in an eliminator match, where the latter can earn a title bout with a victory. On top of that, the Ring Of Honor Pure Championship is going to be on the line as Wheeler Yuta will be defending his title against Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia.