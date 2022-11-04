Jade Cargill Predicts How AEW Match Against Bow Wow Would Go Down

Jade Cargill isn't convinced that rapper Bow Wow would last long in the ring with her, stemming from a recent Twitter beef between the two. Bow Wow, who has expressed interest in pursuing a wrestling career, sent a tweet to Jade telling her that after he wins his first match, he wants to take her out on a date. Cargill replied that he couldn't afford her. The two then went back and forth about who had more money between them.

During an interview with Steve Fall on the "Ten Count" podcast, Cargill said she's down to give Bow Wow an introduction to the wrestling business.

"Well, I think I personally wouldn't care less if he was in the ring, outside the ring," Cargill said. "I have something to say. I felt like he was very disrespectful. I have a family. For him to even pry in and then for him to try to play victim and try to like be funny about it, I would love to see him come here and try that stuff in person in my face." She added, "I promise you, he would never step to me and say any of the words, half of the words that he said. As far as Bow Wow in the ring, I mean if Tony would let me take him I would, but I think that would be another five-minute match, and I think you guys are tired of those. Am I right?"

For the time being, Cargill's primary focus will be on Nyla Rose though. Cargill's TBS Championship was stolen by Rose last month, and the titleholder has yet to retrieve her gold.

