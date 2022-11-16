The Real-Life Feud Between Goldberg And William Regal Explained

Since his debut in WCW back in 1997, Bill Goldberg has made some enemies in professional wrestling. Some of those enemies, such as Bret Hart, hold an ill will for the former WWE Universal Champion, though a career-ending injury is as good a reason as any for some long-term animosity.

However, Goldberg tends to hold a grudge, as well. Most specifically, a grudge against wrestling veteran and AEW star William Regal. The cause of this bad blood is the result of a singles match between the two on February 8th, 1998, seven months into Goldberg's monstrous run in the company (per TheSportster). The match, which saw Regal push Goldberg to his longest televised match to date at the time, led to Regal's subsequent firing from the company.

Regal utilized his stiff style against the former defensive tackle, something that his lordship says was planned by the match's agent and not an attempt to make Goldberg look bad. "I did as I was told by the person in charge of that match," Regal explained on an episode of his "Gentleman Villain" podcast. "I was thrown under the bus by the producer in charge of it."