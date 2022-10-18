Bret Hart Take Shot At Goldberg While Praising Brock Lesnar

Bret Hart found a way to throw another dig at Goldberg even when he was complimenting another top performer. Hart has made it clear over the years that he blames Goldberg for putting an end to his in-ring career prematurely. At WCW Starrcade back in 1999, Hart was nailed by a thrust kick to the head by Goldberg during their WCW World Heavyweight Championship match. Hart suffered a concussion, but he wrestled several more matches before calling it a career.

Hart has flip-flopped between forgiving Goldberg over the incident and ripping him during media appearances throughout the years. His stance as of late has been made clear.

During a K&S Wrestlefest live autograph session, Hart heaped praise on WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, and he also slammed Goldberg.

"Kurt Angle would've been one of my primary guys [to wrestle]," Hart said. "I know he always wanted to work with me and I wish I could've worked with him. I would love to have worked with Brock Lesnar just because I always heard he was a good pro in the ring – opposite of Goldberg."

Besides Angle and Lesnar, Hart also took the time to give props to wrestling legend Rey Mysterio.

"Another guy that I wish I could've worked with would've been Rey Mysterio because Rey was really as special or unique as Andre The Giant was in a different way," Hart said. "There's only one great masked wrestler in the history of wrestling that was really great, and that's Rey Mysterio."

