During the latest episode of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions" on the WWE Network, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed current WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg and how dangerous he was in the ring. Bret's beef with Goldberg goes back to the career-ending injury that he suffered during a WCW match between the two.

Bret said Goldberg hurt everyone he was ever in the ring with, and might as well have been wrestling real gorillas.

"I always knew what I was doing and I would hurt myself before I ever hurt another wrestler," Bret said. "I just wish some of the wrestlers I worked with, especially at the end like Goldberg. Goldberg to me was one of the most unprofessional wrestlers there ever was in the business. For Bill Goldberg to be in the Hall of Fame... he hurt everybody he worked with, so he might as well wrestle a real gorilla.

"He was the most dangerous guy to work with. He hurt everybody he worked with. I remember Curt Hennig being in pain all the time from the matches they had, and even when I worked with Bill... I always think, the last words I said to Bill before we went out and had that match where he injured, ended my career... I said, 'Bill, whatever you do out there, don't hurt me. Do whatever you want, we can do anything, just do not go nuts.'"

You can see a clip of The Hitman discussing Goldberg below: