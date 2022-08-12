Has Goldberg Moved On From Ending Bret Hart's Pro Wrestling Career?

"Bret Hart is still up here," Goldberg recently said on "Talk is Jericho," referring to Hart's place in the hierarchy of wrestling history. "He's an idol to anybody and everybody who has ever been in this business." But despite his respect for Hart's legacy, Goldberg made it clear that he's finished feeling guilty for causing Hart's injuries.

"There was absolutely no malicious intent whatsoever. None. Zero," he said. "Does it bother me? Yeah. I'll take it to my grave ... I'm at a turning point, I'm done saying I'm sorry. I've said it's a million times and I'm not going to continue to tear myself down. I'm done. I said I'm sorry, if you can't accept my apology, it is what it is."

Of course, Hart isn't the only former WCW wrestler with whom Goldberg has had a problem — including the host of the very podcast on which he was being interviewed. "You and I had some issues," Goldberg told host Chris Jericho, who was famously upset over not getting an actual feud with Goldberg in 1998, when the two men were both rising stars. "If there was anybody in the business at the time I wanted to hurt, it probably would've been you."

Jericho and Goldberg have officially but any beef they had behind them, as evidence by Goldberg appearing on "Talk Is Jericho." The wrestling world will have to wait and see if any similar reconciliations are forthcoming between Goldberg and Hart.