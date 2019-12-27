Goldberg has had a storied career winning titles in WCW and WWE and "the streak" during his run in WCW.

One of the things that gets brought up countless times in Goldberg's time in WCW is his short feud with Bret "The Hitman" Hart and the thrust kick that cut Hart's wrestling career short outside of some infrequent matches earlier this decade. Goldberg was asked on Inside the Ropes about the potential a Goldberg-Hart feud would have had.

"Yeah man. Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. His name and moniker speak for themselves," Goldberg said. "A staple in the business. The lineage is unparalleled. It was an honor and a privilege [to work with him], and I very much looked up to him and listened to everything he said.

"At that time, there were many people who gave opinions, and you did not know whether they had their best interest at heart. You don't know if they had the company's best interest at heart or your best interest at heart. I still don't know, and I don't care because at the end of the day, I can only control what I can control and that is it. I'm not gonna sit and complain about anything. I'm just gonna go out and do my job. I would have loved to have worked a little more with Bret Hart, and I would've loved more than anything to not have kicked Bret Hart in the head."

Hart recently said that he believes that Goldberg should not be in the WWE Hall of Fame due to injuring wrestlers. Goldberg went into detail about what has been said about the incident and talks about how it was merely an accident.

"You know what happened happened. There have been things that have been said on the internet by Bret or by other people that I was malicious or he should not have been in the ring with me, and I'm really sorry man, but if I really wanted to hurt the guy, he wouldn't have gotten up. No joke," Goldberg said. "But accidents happen and he was an idol of mine, still is, and that's one thing I forever be remorseful for is the misplaced kick. There are a couple things in my career that I wished I could have changed. That was one of them. The length that I had an angle with him and my 'inability to be professional enough' to pull the kick, but it meant very much to me to be believable. "

Goldberg also talked about how he wanted to present his character in the ring and how he wanted it to be different than what others were doing.

"I didn't want to present a character that, no offense, was like a Ric Flair. I don't run around and be goofy and entertain people like that," Goldberg said. "I'm a competitor. I'm not an entertainer so if what I do in competing entertains then I'm ecstatic, but I didn't set out to be a sideshow in any stretch of the imagination. My two to five to 10 minute, I'm stretching it a little bit, matches were basically like throwing people to the lions. It was messy and it was violent. It was over before you knew it. That's what people loved. It was something different."

