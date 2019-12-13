During the height of the Monday Night Wars, two stars reigned supreme for both WCW and the WWF. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin helped usher in an edgier program for Vince McMahon's company, drinking beer and stunning whoever he wanted. In WCW, Goldberg was the undefeated monster who had people chanting his name during his entrance.

"Stone Cold" recently interviewed Goldberg on The Broken Skull Sessions podcast on the WWE Network. When asked by Austin how much of an eye did the WCW star have on WWF programming, Goldberg made it a point to praise but be honest with the former world champion.



"I wanted to kill you," Goldberg stated. "You represented the enemy. I never could have made it where I was without you being Steve Austin. I was the copycat over at WCW."

When showing two images of one another, there are differences between Steve Austin and Goldberg. However, both produced a profit for their companies that has not been replicated. Goldberg felt like he was being compared to Austin multiple times, and even with a few differences, both stars complemented one another in their own unique way.

"Did I feel like it? Only when people said something about it," Goldberg continued when talking about the "Stone Cold" comparisons. "I'd say there is a huge freaking difference between those two guys right there. You and I couldn't be any more alike, but be more unlike each other."

