Bret "The Hitman" Hart, a WWE Hall Of Famer and undeniable legend inside the squared circle, spoke candidly on a recent edition of Prime Time With Sean Mooney. During the discussion, Bret explained to Mooney how he got "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair to finally stop delivering his patent and painful chops during their matches together.

"I can remember Ric Flair used to like chopping me all the time. And they hurt – you get these blisters on your chest and a hand print on your chest for like three days," Bret said. "That's what they do to the rookies, they chop ya, keep chopping ya – they think it's a badge of honor or something. Which is probably why everyone in the building goes 'Wooooo' ya know? I remember telling him I said 'Ric no more chops.' But he said 'it's part of my thing, I always do a chop, people expect it.' I said 'if you do a chop, I got a move I do. You go ahead and chop me, give me a big chop. I'll sell it, I'll give you my whole chest and everything. And then I'll look at you – and I'll punch you right in the mouth as hard as I can.' And I remember Ric looked at me and said 'are you kidding?' I said 'no I'm not; I'll punch you right in the nose as hard as I can.' We never did chops after that."

"The Hitman" didn't mince his words when talking about a fellow WWE Hall Of Famer and the man who some believe is responsible for the post-concussion syndrome that Bret developed late in his career, Bill Goldberg. Bret has the opinion that someone with Goldberg's history of injuring stars shouldn't have been inducted into the HOF at all.

"I wish that Bill Goldberg had never kicked me in the head as hard as he could. I don't know how you give a guy a Hall of Fame thing for hurting as many wrestlers as Bill Goldberg hurt, and without consequence – he usually got a pat on the back and told how good of job he did out there when you're scraping the wrestler that worked with him off the mat," Bret explained. "When Bill Goldberg kicked me in the head I honest to god I lost about $16 million in like one second. I just signed with WCW for $3 million a year for another 3 years on top of the 2 years I had left on my original contract, so it was bad timing and unfortunate."

When it comes to others being inducted into the Hall Of Fame, Bret hopes that more stars will start thanking the other wrestlers that "made them" along the way instead of just Vince and Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H.

"So many wrestlers that were up there [in the Hall of Fame] never thanked anybody," Bret said. "They thanked Stephanie, and they thanked Vince, and they thanked Triple H, and I thought it was such bulls--t. They should thank the wrestlers that made them, and the wrestlers that worked with them. I was so disappointed at how so many of them never thanked the wrestlers that went to all the trouble to help them. Most of them had no recollection of anyone helping them."