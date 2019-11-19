WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and revealed that his SummerSlam 2019 win over Dolph Ziggler was not his last match. Goldberg also agreed with critics that this was not his best performance.

"It's by no means my farewell performance, nor was it my best performance, but you have to be realistic and take all things into consideration," Goldberg said of the SummerSlam win over Ziggler. "It's a very good possibility I'll be back, but you don't know it until it's done."

There's been zero talk about a possible ring return for Goldberg, but he told Sports Illustrates that a determining factor for his next WWE match will be his physical condition. The former WWE Universal Champion has a certain expectation and standard to uphold with his physique. It was noted that this makes the Goldberg character a tougher role to play. He talked about staying in shape.

"That gets lost in the shuffle, but it's actually the biggest factor," Goldberg said. "I don't know of a power wrestler that's been able to come back after a 12-year hiatus and still be that guy. I had a really tough time keeping weight on when I was that guy, so now it's exponentially harder. So I just need to reinvent myself. Instead of being 280 pounds with veins on my traps, I can be 260 with veins on my traps.

"I just moved to Texas, and the first pod that I loaded up was my neck machine, my upright rowing machine, and dumbbells from 60 to 120. Staying in shape and being that role model for my son is my priority. That's a struggle, and it's not just physical. It's also mental. The physique, that was part of the package. If you take away parts of the package, then it isn't as favorable as it was in the past. But I'm the man of reinvention, and anybody that says I can't do something can kiss my ass."

Going back to Goldberg's easy squash win over Ziggler at SummerSlam, Goldberg said his gratitude towards Ziggler remains strong.

"I am greatly appreciative of what he did for me, and for his professionalism," Goldberg said of Ziggler and their recent feud. "I can't say thank you enough."

The match with Ziggler lasted less than two minutes and captured the essence of the fan-favorite Goldberg character. Goldberg was said to be in desperate need of a boost following his disappointing match with The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in June, which Taker won. Goldberg, who looked and felt more like The Annihilator of the late 1990s during the match with Ziggler, talked about keeping up with getting older.

"I'm never happy with any of my performances, and I'd lost my mojo, I felt like," Goldberg admitted. "But the reality is, the older you get, the more you're going to lose your mojo because you can't do it like you used to."