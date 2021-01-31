WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg received a lot of backlash last year for ending “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s undefeated streak. Returning to action after a lengthy hiatus, Goldberg pinned Wyatt to capture the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

During a recent chat with Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX, Goldberg addressed fans who criticized WWE’s controversial decision to take the title off of The Fiend.

“You know, again, at the end of the day, Ryan, I do a job, right? I’m asked to go out and perform and I don’t pass judgment on it,” said Goldberg. “I don’t worry about a finish. I don’t worry about who’s winning. I don’t worry about who’s losing.”

The 54-year-old went onto confirm that he did not play any part in the booking.

“At the end of the day I’m there to provide a service and I do it with a smile on my face either way. And I’m not a booker. I don’t make the decisions. I really don’t. I just come in and provide “that guy” and the only thing I can do in a situation like that is be the best package that they remember.”

When asked if he felt “any hesitation” to end The Fiend’s streak, especially since he holds the the most dominant streak in pro wrestling history, Goldberg reiterated that he was just there to do his job.

“Yeah, there’s no question I always have a feeling. I’m a psychology major, man. I have an opinion about everything and it’s when to vocalize it and when not to.

“It’s when to elocute your feelings and when not to. It’s when are you out of place, when is it not your job to voice an opinion. I’m a soldier. I’m not the general.”

Goldberg went onto drop the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. He was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns, who pulled out of the event due to COVID-related concerns.

He admitted that the the whole experience “was miserable” and his match against Strowman underwhelmed.

“It was miserable. It was very – you know, that situation was extremely difficult. Whether it was just dealing with the COVID, whether it was dealing with the last minute change of the opponent, whether it was dealing with having to stay and change my itinerary literally on the fly when I hit the ground.

“It was a very stressful 48 hours and again, I’m a soldier. I’m not the general. I may have an opinion about it, but it’s not my place to voice it because my opinion makes no difference in that situation.”

Goldberg continued, “I always, when I’m brought back, would like to have had a very meaningful storyline and build up to every match or potential match that I’m involved in. It’s only fair to the fans. It’s only fair to my opponent and it’s only fair to me. But, sometimes, that’s not the case.

“Sometimes things have to be changed on the fly and, you know, it is what it is. You know, Braun and I had the match-up. I wasn’t prepared for Braun. I wasn’t prepared for a 340 pound guy. I just wasn’t. I was completely locked in on Roman Reigns.

“To have that switched at the last second, it was not the best day I had in the wrestling business by any stretch of the imagination. Because I think it took my passion out of it that day. There were so many circumstances surrounding what happened that day, it was something I’d just rather forget.”

Tonight, Goldberg will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. He has the opportunity to become the first WWE Superstar to hold the WWE title, the defunct World Heavyweight Championship, and the Universal Championship.