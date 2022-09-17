William Regal Extends Invitation To Goldberg While Talking About Heat Between Them

The history between Goldberg and William Regal has been well documented, with the two former WCW talents not seeing eye-to-eye since Regal wrestled the intense former NFL player during Goldberg's rookie year in 1998.

The match between the two on "WCW Nitro" lasted more than six minutes, which was like a lifetime for Goldberg during his famous undefeated streak, as his matches never went longer than two minutes. Many fans enjoyed the match Goldberg had with Regal, but the WCW office didn't see it that way. Regal was let go by the company shortly after the match, and Goldberg has been vocal over the years about his belief that the veteran took advantage of his inexperience and made him look bad on national television.

Regal has stated on his podcast, "Gentleman Villain," that he was just doing what he was instructed to do for the match, wrestling the correct style in the allotted time they were given. Regal, currently a manager in AEW, continued the conversation about the situation with Goldberg on the latest episode of his podcast, offering Goldberg a chance to reconcile their issues.

"It's bothered me and it might not be Bill's fault, but there's this thing that needs putting to bed with me and Bill Goldberg," Regal said. "I've told my same story whenever I've been asked, it never changes. I have sent messages through people that are close mutual friends of ours, here's my number. I'm not going to assume that I can call him because that's just rude, but here's my number, let's talk so we can put this to bed or not.

"I'm not bothered one way or the other, but at least we can communicate, because whenever I've seen him after whatever he thinks has gone on, he's never said a word to me. I haven't seen him for many, many years, but I did see him in the 2000s and he never said a word to me. I didn't know till after he left [WWE] that there was a problem with us; otherwise I would've confronted him about it."

