AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (11/23) - ROH World Championship Match, World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals, Best Of Seven Series Continues

We are live! Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as William Regal stands in the ring. He says that MJF will not be appearing tonight (as he is on set for a movie), but will address fans next week. He says he's sure everyone is wondering about the relationship he has with MJF, and reveals he sent him an e-mail several weeks ago.

Jon Moxley's music hits and he heads to the ring. He stares down Regal, then looks to hit him. Bryan Danielson runs down and inserts himself between the two men to stop him from doing so. He then grabs a mic and says he doesn't know why Regal did what he did, but they've all done bad things. He says Regal has a bad neck and two bleeds on his brain, then begs him not to hurt him. Danielson then slaps Moxley and says he doesn't care if fans boo. He tells Moxley his father shared the same struggles of addiction as he did, and Regal was there to teach him. He tells Moxley to block fans out and says Regal helped him understand his father's struggles. He tells him to imagine someone teaching his daughter how to love him despite his struggles and says he loves Regal.

Moxley contemplates what to do next as he grasps the ring ropes. He stares down Regal once more, then tells him he only wants one thing: for him to run far away and never come back. He tells him to walk and tells him not to stop. Regal obliges.

We then head backstage to Renee Paquette and Keith Lee. Paquette asks Lee where he stands with Swerve Strickland after Full Gear. Swerve walks in and dismisses Paquette. He tells Lee to choose his words wisely. Both men take off their jackets as Swerve covers the camera and says they need to talk.

Back at ringside, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia head down, followed by Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, and Rocky Romero.