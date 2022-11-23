AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (11/23) - ROH World Championship Match, World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals, Best Of Seven Series Continues
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on November 23, 2022, coming to you live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois!
Jon Moxley Confronts William Regal
We are live! Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as William Regal stands in the ring. He says that MJF will not be appearing tonight (as he is on set for a movie), but will address fans next week. He says he's sure everyone is wondering about the relationship he has with MJF, and reveals he sent him an e-mail several weeks ago.
Jon Moxley's music hits and he heads to the ring. He stares down Regal, then looks to hit him. Bryan Danielson runs down and inserts himself between the two men to stop him from doing so. He then grabs a mic and says he doesn't know why Regal did what he did, but they've all done bad things. He says Regal has a bad neck and two bleeds on his brain, then begs him not to hurt him. Danielson then slaps Moxley and says he doesn't care if fans boo. He tells Moxley his father shared the same struggles of addiction as he did, and Regal was there to teach him. He tells Moxley to block fans out and says Regal helped him understand his father's struggles. He tells him to imagine someone teaching his daughter how to love him despite his struggles and says he loves Regal.
Moxley contemplates what to do next as he grasps the ring ropes. He stares down Regal once more, then tells him he only wants one thing: for him to run far away and never come back. He tells him to walk and tells him not to stop. Regal obliges.
We then head backstage to Renee Paquette and Keith Lee. Paquette asks Lee where he stands with Swerve Strickland after Full Gear. Swerve walks in and dismisses Paquette. He tells Lee to choose his words wisely. Both men take off their jackets as Swerve covers the camera and says they need to talk.
Back at ringside, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia head down, followed by Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, and Rocky Romero.
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager for the All-Atlantic Championship
The bell rings and Cassidy delivers his signature kicks to Hager. He follows it up with a drop kick, but Hager fires back with a shoulder tackle. Cassidy knocks Hager's purple bucket hat off his head, then low-bridges him to the outside. He eyes Hager's hat and picks it up. Menard, Garcia and Parker look to grab it from him, but Cassidy ducks out of the way. He delivers a tope suicida, but Hager catches him. Parker grabs the hat and places it on Hager's head.
Back from the break, Hager looks to toss Cassidy to the outside. Cassidy holds on, and when he eventually falls, Best Friends and Rocky Romero catch him. The pair get back in the ring before Cassidy hits Stun-Dog Millionaire and follows it up with a DDT. He sets up for the Orange Punch, but Hager intercepts him and plants him with a chokeslam. Hager looks for the Hager Bomb, but Cassidy gets his knees up. Hager stops himself and locks in an Ankle Lock. Cassidy grabs his hat and Hager releases the hold. Cassidy hits Orange Punch, but Hager doesn't go down. He rolls up Hager for the win.
Winner (and still): Orange Cassidy
After the match, Best Friends, Romero and Cassidy look to hug. The Factory cuts them off and Marshall says that since Cassidy has no problem giving out All-Atlantic title matches, then looks to continue but his mic cuts out. The lights go out, and when they come back on, Julia Hart is standing on the ramp.
The rest of the House of Black appears in the ring behind Romero, Cassidy and Best Friends. They level them, then do the same thing to The Factory. Murphy drags Cole Karter up on the ramp, then hands him to Brody King, who delivers Dante's Inferno. Malakai Black then grabs a mic and tells members of the House of Black to rise.