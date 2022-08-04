William Regal was an integral part of the “NXT” brand for most of its existence, both as an on-screen General Manager and backstage, helping younger talent develop into hopeful future stars. Regal was let go from WWE in early 2022 as the vision for the company geared toward a different direction.

“[He and Triple H] are very, very close, incredibly close, but we don’t talk to each other much,” Regal said on the “Gentleman Villain Podcast.” “He knows I work for somewhere else now … He knows I will never say, ‘Yes’ if I think the answer is no. That might tell you a lot of things about me, and there’s a lot of people that will tell you that … I am as straight up as a geezer as you can find, right?”

“Me and H don’t have great conversations. We don’t; the one thing we do have is music, though … We spent time learning our craft together, and me and him can just look at each other from across an arena, and I know what he wants, and I’ll take care of it. When we worked together, I was the last person [he talked to]. I probably spoke to him less than anybody else in the entire company. He didn’t need to speak to me; sometimes, I get a one-word text, and I would just take care of it. I knew whatever he meant. That’s how we worked together.”

Triple H assumed the role of head of creative after Vince McMahon’s retirement, which occurred following allegations of him paying hush money illegally through company money. New co-CEOs were announced in Vince’s stepping down, including Vince’s daughter, Stephanie, and Nick Khan.

William Regal was surprisingly let go in early January. Just about two months later, the former General Manager of NXT found his way to AEW and immediately began managing the duo of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, which has since come to be named the Blackpool Combat Club. Regal has been featured on AEW programming weekly since signing, appearing on commentary during matches where any member of the Blackpool Combat Club is involved, whether Moxley, Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, or the most recent member, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

Regal commented on if he knows what is currently going on inside the walls of WWE.

“I’ve no idea what’s going on there,” Regal said. “No idea because I’m not working there. It’s none of my business what other people’s business is.”

Regal and Triple H wrestled three times in history, with their first two matches ending with DQ finishes. Their third and final match was a first blood match on “Monday Night Raw” in 2008, a match that was won by Triple H.

