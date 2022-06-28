Since forming, the Blackpool Combat Club, a group originally comprised of former WWE Champions Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson coached by former Intercontinental Champion and NXT General Manager William Regal, has run rampant on AEW, winning matches on AEW’s weekly shows “Dynamite” and “Rampage.”

While on his wife’s podcast, The Sessions with Renee Paquette, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley described a decision that was made regarding the BCC that wasn’t originally planned.

“The thing with Wheeler was an accident,” Moxley said. “I was supposed to wrestle Brian Kendrick, hour before the show, that match is not happening … The show starts in an hour and Tony was like, ‘Wheeler!’ … so we go and have a little match. That was either before or after Bryan did the promo, and he’s one of the guys, I think Bryan mentioned him by name, and then it just like, very naturally happened and before you know it, he’s in the group.”

Wheeler Yuta joined Moxley and Danielson as the third member of the BCC following Yuta’s second match against Moxley of the year, the third match between the pairing overall. Moxley first defeated Yuta in 47 seconds on the October 16 edition of “AEW Dynamite.” The second time,on February 2, they went almost seven and a half minutes, with Moxley picking up the win yet again. The third time was the night Yuta joined the group, which took place on the April 6 episode of “AEW: Rampage.”

The planned match between Moxley and Kendrick fell through after it came out that Kendrick had spoken about various conspiracy theories and made anti-Semitic comments. Kendrick was immediately removed from the match and was replaced by Yuta, who had come into AEW as a part of the Best Friends faction, which also included Trent Berretta, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Kris Statlander. After a storyline falling out between Yuta and Berretta, Yuta departed from the group.

