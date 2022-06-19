William Regal believes that the Blackpool Combat Club members all “believe in keeping this job looking right,” when it comes to their philosophies on professional wrestling, which is why it works.

The faction compromising of Regal, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta has proven to be a hit with fans, despite those involved having different personalities and unique styles. Regal told “Rasslin” that is because “at the core of it” they are “all very good technical, proficient professional wrestlers.”

“You can’t see through the tricks. It’s all about being a professional wrestler, and this is no knock on anybody,” he said. “These are people who train, they are professional wrestlers who work … They’re not people playing up being professional wrestlers. They train like wrestlers, they think like wrestlers, they are constantly trying to up their own game, so that’s why it works.”

The seeds for the group began at AEW “Revolution” earlier this year when Regal appeared to literally slap some sense into Danielson and Moxley, but he believes they “haven’t even scratched the surface” as far as what the group could do. So far, the Blackpool Combat Club have spent their time feuding with the Jericho Appreciation Society, but they were unable to win the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW’s “Double Or Nothing” event.

The group had to do that without Yuta as he was competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Best Of The Super Juniors 29 tournament, and seeing the members do different things is something fans can expect going forward. Regal is of the opinion that they “can have breaks away from each other but keep coming back.”

While the former “NXT” General Manager is adamant there is a lot more for them to achieve, he does think “it’s working quite well at the moment,” and considering the fan reactions they have been getting, it’s fair to say the audience agrees.

“This can go on for a long, long time … Some acts, and I have been around plenty of storylines and whatever, they’ve never lasted 10 weeks. You couldn’t drag them out for 10 weeks with the best people in them, and this hasn’t even started, is it eight or 10 weeks into this, and it hasn’t even started making an indent yet or going where it could possibly go.”

When it comes to making an indent on the business, the Blackpool Combat Club will have plenty of opportunities to do that in the near future. They will be fighting the Jericho Appreciation Society in a Blood & Guts match on the 6/29 episode of “AEW Dynamite” while Moxley will compete for the Interim AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door”.

Whatever the faction goes on to achieve remains to be seen, but Regal has high expectations as he stated, “it’s probably the greatest thing that I’m ever going to be involved in.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Rasslin” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

