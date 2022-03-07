Former WWE NXT general manager William Regal has signed with AEW.

Regal made his debut during tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He appeared after officials couldn’t break up the fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. In the end, Regal was able to get Moxley and Danielson to shake hands.

AEW CEO Tony Khan also announced on Twitter that Regal was “All Elite.”

Khan tweeted, “It’s official! @RealKingRegal is ALL ELITE! #AEWRevolution”

As noted, Regal was name-dropped by Bryan Danielson during the February 23 episode of AEW Dynamite.

WWE released William Regal and several other longtime employees on January 5 as a part of the major overhaul of WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center staff. He spent 21 years with the company.

Also during tonight’s pay-per-view, AEW signed former WWE NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland.

Below are highlights of William Regal’s appearance:

Has the presence of the legendary @RealKingRegal unified @BryanDanielson and @JonMoxley? This story seems far from over! We are LIVE here at the #AEWRevolution PPV! pic.twitter.com/cBJuXYFoM8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

An important figure for both of these men, @RealKingRegal is here at #AEWRevolution! pic.twitter.com/mhjAfPn2Hp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

