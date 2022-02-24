WWE Legend “Triple H” Paul Levesque was name-dropped by Eddie Kingston during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Kingston would bring up Triple H during his face-to-face confrontation with Chris Jericho. After Jericho agreed to their one-on-one match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, Kingston implored Le Champion to bring the best version of himself at the March 6 event.

“We got the match, great!” Kingston told Jericho. “But don’t give me the Chris Jericho from the Mimosa Mayhem Match or the Chris Jericho who got thrown off a cage by MJF. Give me the Jericho who was the first World Champion in this company, the one who bled buckets in Tennessee. Give me the Jericho who turned WCW upside down.”

Kingston added, ” Give me the Chris Jericho that your close friend [Paul] Levesque hated. If you don’t, I’m gonna eat you up alive.”

As noted earlier, Kingston also took a jab at WWE during the segment, saying that WWE’s version of sports entertainment isn’t “sports entertaining” at all, and that AEW is “a wrestling company.”

Jericho vs. Kingston is now official for the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

