Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a heated back-and-forth exchange between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston.

Some of the insults thrown between the two men were rather personal, with Kingston insulting some of Jericho’s past moments like the mimosa mayhem match and his tumble from the top of the blood & guts cage. Jericho would return the low insults, saying that Eddie Kingston was a failure and closer just like members of his family.

They also insulted WWE at times, saying that their version of sports entertainment isn’t “sports entertaining”, and Eddie saying that AEW is a real wrestling company.

In the end, the exchange led to Kingston challenging Jericho to a one-on-one match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6. After some more intense promos, Jericho would eventually accept the challenge.

Another match was also made official for the pay-per-view during a backstage segment. It will be Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isaiah Kassidy vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in a trios match.

You can see the full updated lineup for AEW Revolution below:

AEW WORLD TITLE MATCH

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE MATCH

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

TRIPLE THREAT FOR THE AEW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES

Winners of a 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. ReDRagon vs. Jurassic Express (c)

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Winner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

DOG COLLAR MATCH

CM Punk vs. MJF

Trios Match

Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isaiah Kassidy vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]