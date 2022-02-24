Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Dynamite Viewing Party. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

Tag Team Battle Royal To Determine 1st of 2 #1 Contenders

Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia

TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs Bunny

House Of Black vs Pac & Penta El Zero Miedo

Ricky Starks vs Dark Order’s 10

Eddie Kingston & Chris Jericho Face-To-Face

Undefeated TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill puts her title on the line against the #AHFO's slightly unhinged Bunny (@AllieWrestling) LIVE at #AEWDynamite! Will the champ keep her perfect record or will she be taken down the rabbit hole? Watch TBS this Wednesday at 8/7c to find out! pic.twitter.com/LEEx4Q7L5q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2022

Tag Team Battle Royal #1 Contenders Match

Everyone rushed into the ring to kick off the action. Ten times vying for a shot at the Tag Team Championships. The crowd boss The Gunn Club after they try posing. However, it backfires when Austin Gunn is eliminated by his own partner on accident. Both members of The Gunn Club are eliminated to make the first official team out of the match. Billy Gunn doesn’t look pleased with his sons.

The Butcher plows through Matt & Nick Jackson and does the same to Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly. Trent Barretta gets tossed onto the apron by The Butcher, but Chuck Taylor stops the elimination. Chuck Taylor manages to toss The Butcher over the top rope to get him out of the match.

The Best Friends try to take out Fish & O’Reilly, but it’s pointless. Taylor is eliminated. The ring is starting to dwindle down a bit. Matt Hardy can’t believe his investment team are both eliminated. His frustration continued to grow. Hardy storms away leaving Private Party alone at ringside.

Santana eliminated 2.0, but The Young Bucks easily take out Ortiz. Santana’s now going at it alone. The Young Bucks face off with FTR, but before anything can happen reDRagon attacks FTR from behind. FTR and reDRagon trade blows in the corner.

FTR ELIMINATES NICK JACKSON. Matt’s still in the ring, but he’s going solo following his brother’s elimination. Trent’s tossed over the top rope, but Orange Cassidy makes the save. Their team lives to fight on in this content. Trent eliminates Bobby Fish! FTR is the only team with both members still involved.

Tully Blanchard’s on the outside trying to interfere, but he accidentally eliminates Cash Wheeler. Nobody has their partner left in the match. Everyone remaining is going at it solo. O’Reilly takes control of the match momentarily before Trent halts him. The only two men standing at Santana & Trent. The two men trade blows with the crowd firmly behind the action. Santana gets planted with a suplex, but Trent can’t capitalize. Santana nails Trent with a massive lariat grounding him.

Both Santana & Trent are trading moves on the apron which gives the opening for O’Reilly & Jackson to eliminate them. Only four men are left in the ring. O’Reilly gets Harwood onto the apron and into a leg submission. Harwood tries to drop O’Reilly with strikes on the apron and stomps him. However, Bobby Fish returns to ringside and takes Harwood out of the match. It’s either going to be reDRagon, Young Bucks, or Dark Order going to Revolution.

Nick Silver takes control of the match but gets leveled with a series of superkicks from Matt Jackson. O’Reilly takes out both men to win the match for reDragon!

Winners: reDragon

After the match, Hangman Page storms the ring and takes out reDragon. Adam Cole tries hitting Page with a sneak attack, but Page turns the tables on him. Before Page can hit his lariat on Cole, reDragon removes COle from the ring. Page takes advantage of O’Reilly being thrown in the ring to take him out instead.

Page gets on the mic and tells a story about Cole’s desire to win the AEW Championship. He says Cole never realized he was moving closer and closer to a six-foot hole in the ground. Page says Cole’s taking one step too close to the grave and the better Adam will hit him.

Backstage, Tony Schiavone interviews Bryan Danielson. He says he’s going to show Daniel Garcia the difference between their mentors tonight. Danielson also tells Jon Moxley that tonight he will bleed with him.

.@BryanDanielson, aiming to test the best, has challenged @GarciaWrestling, on a winning streak in AEW + the 2022 BOLA Winner, to go 1-on-1 TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite! #AmericanDragon also promises to respond to @JonMoxley – Tune in NOW to @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/qlHV7fB3iO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

MJF hits the ring to discuss his upcoming Dog Collar match with CM Punk. He says he knows he’s not the easiest person to like, but he wants an opportunity. The audience boos. MJF says it’s easy to believe he was raised with a silver spoon in his mouth, but he says the only reason he got out of bed in the morning was wrestling. He says he loves AEW and meeting CM Punk meant the world to him.

MJF says he has severe ADHD and every day at school was hell. He says football was the one thing he was good it. He was one of only two Jewish kids on the team. MJF asks the crowd if there any “Jews” in the house. He said one day he saw his teammates walking up to him, but they looked angry. They were holding rolls of quarters, and they all threw the quarters at him. They said, “pick it up Jew boy”. He cried at home, but he stopped when he remembered he got to meet CM Punk.

CM Punk was his hero, the guy he looked up to. He wanted to learn how to speak up for himself and be just like CM Punk. He had football scholarships left and right, but he didn’t care. All MJF wanted was to be just like CM Punk. MJF references the moment CM Punk quit WWE and left all of his fans. He says he buried his happiness and dreams after learning about it.

MJF made a promise to not leave people high and dry that look up to him. He declares himself better than CM Punk and that Punk knows it. Punk storms down to the ring with a confused look on his face. Punk asks MJF if his story was true, if it’s real. MJF refuses to answer and leaves the ring.

.@CMPunk is now left conflicted after that emotional speech by @The_MJF. Don't miss another minute of #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/aozKBXFqKu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

