Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Reflect On WWE Exits In Social Media Statements

The professional wrestling world was shocked when it was reported on Saturday that the New Day, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, were departing WWE. It was reported the former tag team champions and the company mutually agreed to the release, after Kingston and Woods reportedly refused to re-negotiate the contracts they signed in 2025. On Monday, both stars released social media statements, the first time they've spoken out since the news first broke.

Kingston took to his Instagram account, where he said he was overwhelmed by "so much love" in both texts from friends and family and social media messages from fans. He said he was "filled completely with gratitude."

"My story has been nothing short of remarkable and I am truly blessed to have had such an illustrious, accolade-laden and, most importantly, fun-filled career," Kingston wrote. "I made my childhood dream become the most wonderful reality. Throughout this journey, I'm so thankful to have been surrounded by great friends and to have built so many unbreakable connections with people that I'm very proud to call my family."

He wrote that many people go through life without experiencing a love and bond like he has with Woods and former New Day member Big E, the latter of whom remains with WWE, currently in a broadcast capacity following the end of his in-ring career. He said there were too many people to name, but thanked all his supporters. He ended his post with some advice, and said tomorrow is indeed a "New Day."

"Do not ever compromise or accept less than your due when it comes to your worth," Kingston wrote, possibly acknowledging the contract situation.