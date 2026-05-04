Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Reflect On WWE Exits In Social Media Statements
The professional wrestling world was shocked when it was reported on Saturday that the New Day, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, were departing WWE. It was reported the former tag team champions and the company mutually agreed to the release, after Kingston and Woods reportedly refused to re-negotiate the contracts they signed in 2025. On Monday, both stars released social media statements, the first time they've spoken out since the news first broke.
Kingston took to his Instagram account, where he said he was overwhelmed by "so much love" in both texts from friends and family and social media messages from fans. He said he was "filled completely with gratitude."
"My story has been nothing short of remarkable and I am truly blessed to have had such an illustrious, accolade-laden and, most importantly, fun-filled career," Kingston wrote. "I made my childhood dream become the most wonderful reality. Throughout this journey, I'm so thankful to have been surrounded by great friends and to have built so many unbreakable connections with people that I'm very proud to call my family."
He wrote that many people go through life without experiencing a love and bond like he has with Woods and former New Day member Big E, the latter of whom remains with WWE, currently in a broadcast capacity following the end of his in-ring career. He said there were too many people to name, but thanked all his supporters. He ended his post with some advice, and said tomorrow is indeed a "New Day."
"Do not ever compromise or accept less than your due when it comes to your worth," Kingston wrote, possibly acknowledging the contract situation.
Xavier Woods Also Speaks Out
Woods also took to his Instagram account to address fans following the pair's departure. He said WWE has been his home for the past 16 years (with Kingston having a few years on him at 20), and it's where he grew up, first starting in FWC, where he wanted the chance to prove he belonged.
"That chance became a life full of moments I'll carry with me forever — WrestleMania, championships, King of the Ring, arenas around the world, and the gift of connecting with all of you by being myself," Woods wrote. "The New Day gave me a bond with Kofi and Big E that I'll cherish for life. You believed in us, even when our ideas were wild, and because of that, we got to show people that being unapologetically yourself is a strength."
Woods also addressed his gaming YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown. He thanked those who helped build it "brick by brick," but did not address the future of the channel, which is reportedly owned by WWE. The channel has almost 2.5 million subscribers.
He also thanked the locker room, trainers, camera operators, ring crew and more, highlighting what he called the "hardest-working" props department. Woods thanked everyone who had been part of the ride that was his WWE career.
"Thank you for letting me be Xavier Woods. Thank you for giving me the confidence... to walk away as Austin Creed," he ended.