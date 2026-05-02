The New Day & Two Others Gone From WWE As Post-WrestleMania Releases Continue

Last week, 24 departures from WWE were announced as part of the company's reset post-WrestleMania. On Saturday, several more Superstars went from being on the active side of the roster to being moved towards the "alumni" section of WWE's website, including the remainder of The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Confirmed at first by Fightful Select and Cory Hays from BodySlam, it was announced that Kingston and Woods will leave the Stamford-based promotion after both parties mutually agreed upon their releases. Fightful Select mentioned that a non-compete clause is in effect for the next 90 days, making Friday, July 31, as the first day that either of them can sign with other promotions, if interested. Kingston will be able to use the "Kofi" part of his name going forward, as it is his birth name; however, the "Kingston" part he won't be able to due to WWE owning the name. The same applies with their "New Day" stable name.

To say many in the company were shocked by this breaking news is an understatement, as stars within the company are sending their support to the former and historic 13-time WWE tag team champions, as of this report. So far, our publication was able to obtain messages from The Usos (Jimmy and Jey), who wrote on X [formerly Twitter], "My Boys the....NEW....DAY love uces." At WWE's competitor company, the former two-time AEW World Champion MJF had this to say about their departure, via his Instagram Story, "It's a new day, yes it is." And former competitors of the New Day, FTR's (under The Revival in WWE) Cash Wheeler wrote, "Cot damn It's a new day Cot damn."

Kingston, Woods, and the now retired Big E, first appeared together as the New Day on July 21, 2014, on "WWE Raw." Outside of securing tag team gold, Kingston and Big E would both become WWE Champions. Kingston is leaving WWE after a near 20-year tenure. Woods had been with the company since 2010. Prior to their agreed upon releases, both men had signed new WWE deals in 2025, which would have carried them into 2030.