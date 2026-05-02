The New Day & Two Others Gone From WWE As Post-WrestleMania Releases Continue
Last week, 24 departures from WWE were announced as part of the company's reset post-WrestleMania. On Saturday, several more Superstars went from being on the active side of the roster to being moved towards the "alumni" section of WWE's website, including the remainder of The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.
Confirmed at first by Fightful Select and Cory Hays from BodySlam, it was announced that Kingston and Woods will leave the Stamford-based promotion after both parties mutually agreed upon their releases. Fightful Select mentioned that a non-compete clause is in effect for the next 90 days, making Friday, July 31, as the first day that either of them can sign with other promotions, if interested. Kingston will be able to use the "Kofi" part of his name going forward, as it is his birth name; however, the "Kingston" part he won't be able to due to WWE owning the name. The same applies with their "New Day" stable name.
To say many in the company were shocked by this breaking news is an understatement, as stars within the company are sending their support to the former and historic 13-time WWE tag team champions, as of this report. So far, our publication was able to obtain messages from The Usos (Jimmy and Jey), who wrote on X [formerly Twitter], "My Boys the....NEW....DAY love uces." At WWE's competitor company, the former two-time AEW World Champion MJF had this to say about their departure, via his Instagram Story, "It's a new day, yes it is." And former competitors of the New Day, FTR's (under The Revival in WWE) Cash Wheeler wrote, "Cot damn It's a new day Cot damn."
Kingston, Woods, and the now retired Big E, first appeared together as the New Day on July 21, 2014, on "WWE Raw." Outside of securing tag team gold, Kingston and Big E would both become WWE Champions. Kingston is leaving WWE after a near 20-year tenure. Woods had been with the company since 2010. Prior to their agreed upon releases, both men had signed new WWE deals in 2025, which would have carried them into 2030.
Other WWE Stars Released On Saturday
Speaking of a former WWE Tag Team Champion, Tonga Loa, along with JC Mateo (formerly known as Jeff Cobb), were also announced as part of today's releases. They, too, were moved down to WWE's "alumni" section.
Having previously wrestled under the name of Camacho in WWE, Loa made his second return to the company at the 2024 Backlash PLE (premium live event) . Mateo would debut on the same PLE just a year later in 2025. Both men acted as the muscle for Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline turned MFT's.
Loa's last match in the company was on the WrestleMania 42 go-home edition of "WWE Raw," where he, Sikoa, and brother Tama Tonga lost to LA Knight and the Usos. Mateo's final match was on the April 24 edition of "WWE SmackDown," where he and Tonga unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Tag Team Championships against Damian Priest and R-Truth. Neither Loa nor Mateo were featured on Friday's "SmackDown" in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Stayed tuned with Wrestling Inc. for more information on these departures in the coming days.