The Bloodline Grows As Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga Beat Owens & Orton At WWE Backlash

What was a one-sided beatdown in favor of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens for much of the opening match at Backlash ended up going the way of The Bloodline — but not just Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. As Owens attempted to cover Tonga following a Brainbuster off the top rope through an arrangement of four chairs, a figure dressed in black pulled the refere out of th ring, breaking up the count. Announcers Michael Cole & Corey Graves identified the assailant as none other than Tanga Loa.

Loa, the newest member of this latest incarnation of The Bloodline, is Tonga's brother and together, the pair, as Guerrillas of Destiny, are seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions. His addition to the group was seemingly confirmed as he held up the one gesture alongside his brother and Sikoa, with the latter forcing a very uneasy-looking Paul Heyman to do the same.

The match was met with the cheers and chants from a remarkably enthusiastic Lyon crowd from the start and Orton and Owens took their adversaries to the outside right away, causing WWE officials to come out from the back to try and separate everyone and get the match officially started. That proved impossible and ultimately, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis came out and made the contest a Street Fight, paving the way for trash cans, chairs, kendo sticks, tables, and of course, the deciding factor of Loa's interference to wrap up the win for The Bloodline.

