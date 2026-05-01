WWE SmackDown Results 5/1 - We Hear From Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair Vs. Jacy Jayne

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 1, 2026, coming to you live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!

Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence will be going head-to-head with former multi time champion Charlotte Flair. Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid made their debut on "SmackDown" during last Friday's edition of the show when Jayne interfered in a non-title match that pitted Flair and her tag team partner Alexa Bliss against current Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella. Jayne came up short to reigning Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a match later that same night via disqualification thanks to Henley and Reid becoming involved.

Coming off his successful defense against Randy Orton at Night One of WWE WrestleMania 42 on April 18, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Rhodes made it clear that he was looking ahead to the future last Friday, telling anyone who wished to challenge him that he was an easy man to find.

Sami Zayn will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. With Trick Williams having taunted Zayn with a gingerbread man on the April 17 episode of "SmackDown two days before dethroning Zayn as United States Champion at Night Two of WrestleMania 42, Zayn returned the favor last Friday by disguising himself as a gingerbread man to attack Williams and his ally Lil Yachty.

Additionally, former "NXT" star Ricky Saints will be making his official debut on "SmackDown" after it was teased in a video on last Friday's show. Jacob Fatu will also be making an appearance of his own following a confrontation with The Usos and Tama Tonga in the opening moments of last Friday's show, and continuing his preparations to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash on May 9.