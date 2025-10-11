WWE's Big E Appears To Confirm In-Ring Retirement: 'My Career Is Kind Of Behind Me'

It's never easy to carry on after one's in-ring career comes to a tragic end, especially right when one is in their prime. Case in point for former multi-time champion, Big E, who, officially confirmed what many were hoping wasn't true, and it's that his in-ring days are behind him after sustaining an unexpected injury that was officially declared a broken neck in 2022. Taking it in stride, the former New Day member officially announced this verdict on the most recent episode of Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story" podcast.

"I'm not trying to do the woe is me thing. But I, for all the people you've had on, you know, I always feel like, 'Why me?' You know my career is kind of behind me," Big E said sorrowfully, but with a grateful demeanor. "I'm very much someone who is appreciative. I think I had a really good career. Very proud of it."

Confirming the reports to be true, Fightful Select noted that when speaking to those close to the former WWE Champion, they referred to him as "retired" or a "former wrestler" over the last couple of years. Big E's in-ring career saw many tremendous moments, including winning the 2021 Men's Money in the Bank Briefcase, which he eventually cashed in to become the WWE Champion later that year. Not to mention, he also carried other singles titles proudly, including the NXT and Intercontinental Championship (twice) outside of the eight various tag team title runs he had with his New Day brothers, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Big E's ambitious and profound outlook on WWE remains vital, as he wears a new hat in the business as a panelist during every pre and post premium live event hosted by the company. Similar to the introductions he used to give before coming out to every match he had, don't you dare be sour. Clap for the in-ring accomplishments he's made since joining the squared circle in 2009, and feel the power he's given to WWE.

