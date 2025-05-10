Jeff Cobb Makes WWE Debut, Helps A Confused Jacob Fatu Retain US Title At Backlash

After a dismal start to 2025, Solo Sikoa's Bloodline seemed to be on the up-and-up after Jacob Fatu won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. Now, it seems like the family-based faction is firmly returning to its former glory after the debut of Jeff Cobb secured the win for Fatu and the Bloodline at Backlash.

Fatu took to the ring in Saturday's opening match to defend his United States Championship against WrestleMania opponent LA Knight, Number One Contender Drew McIntyre, and dark horse candidate Damian Priest. The match started off with Fatu and Knight locking up while McIntyre and Priest traded blows. Their Fatal Fourway contest saw several pinfall attempts, even more finishers, and a brawl to the outside between McIntyre and Priest, where Priest incapacitated both McIntyre and himself with a South of Heaven Chokeslam through a table.

With "The Scottish Psychopath" and "El Campeon" flattened on the outside, Knight and Fatu were left to rehash their WrestleMania animosities. Despite his exhaustion, Knight ascended to the second rope in order to deliver a finishing blow onto Fatu, but Sikoa interfered. During an altercation between the two, Cobb emerged from the corner barricade, and began pummeling "The Megastar" against the corner post.

While Sikoa was pleased with Cobb's work, Fatu watched in shock and confusion. As the two men tossed Knight haphazardly back into the ring, the champion seemed to briefly debate accepting his family's assistance. Sikoa beckoned Fatu to finish the job, and eventually, Fatu re-entered the ring to land a Moonsault onto the challenger for the win.

Cobb, known for his work in NJPW, is now almost certainly WWE bound. Any further information regarding his WWE debut, such as a new ring name, are currently unclear, but he is positioned to be heavily involved in Sikoa and Fatu's ongoing animosities.