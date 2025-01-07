Roman Reigns Wins Tribal Combat, The Rock Restores Ula Fala On WWE Raw Netflix Debut

Roman Reigns is the undisputed Tribal Chief of WWE after defeating his cousin Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match on the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw." Reigns was bestowed the ula fala by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who appeared in the opening segment of the show. Reigns wasn't alone in Tribal Combat, and had Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and even Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes help him.

The action spilled out of the ring almost immediately when the bell rang on the second Tribal Combat Match in WWE history. Sikoa slammed Reigns off the announce desk, hit him with a monitor, and even threw the ring steps at him. The pair battled with chairs inside the ring, and Reigns missed a ConChairTo and Sikoa hit him with a low blow.

After Sikoa introduced a kendo stick into the match, Reigns got Sikoa up and slammed him through a table set up in the ring. When Reigns went to cover him, Tama Tonga slid the referee out of the ring. Jacob Fatu appeared and took out Reigns with a moonsault. Uso and Zayn appeared to take out the new Bloodline, but Kevin Owens snuck into the ring to beat down Reigns. Rhodes then ran down the ramp to take out his Royal Rumble opponent and ran Owens out through the crowd.

With everyone out of the ring, Sikoa dodged a Superman Punch and Reigns dodged a Samoan Spike. Reigns hit a spear, followed it up with another, and pinned Sikoa for the victory. The Rock came down as Reigns' music played, and he took the ula fala from Heyman and placed it around Reigns' neck.