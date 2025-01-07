WWE Raw Live Coverage 1/6 - CM Punk Squares Off With Seth Rollins, Tribal Combat Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on January 6, 2025, coming to you live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California!

As the show officially makes its debut on Netflix, CM Punk and Seth "Freakin" Rollins look to settle their differences once and for all tonight as they square off in the ring. The issues between the two men have been well documented over the course of the past several weeks, culminating during last week's edition of "Raw" when they came face-to-face in a tense verbal confrontation.

Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline will be going one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat Match as the answer as to who the sole "Tribal Chief" is looks to be settled tonight. Sikoa betrayed Reigns a number of months ago to take his place as the leader of The Bloodline, which eventually led to the 2024 Men's WarGames Match in which the latter, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn defeated the former, Bronson Reed, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Sikoa then confronted Paul Heyman this past Friday on "SmackDown", informing him that in the event that Reigns loses tonight, he will be forced to become his "Wise Man".

Liv Morgan will be putting the Women's World Championship on the line in televised action for the first time since retaining against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14 as she collides with Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing Match. Ripley has been looking to seek her retribution on Morgan since she dethroned her as titleholder thanks to the aid of Dominik Mysterio, and was previous unsuccessful in challenging her at WWE Bad Blood thanks to the aid of Raquel Rodriguez.

Additionally, Drew McIntyre will be going head-to-head with Jey Uso as the two look to put their issues to rest. 16 time World Champion John Cena will be making an appearance on tonight's show as he kicks off his retirement tour, and former United States Champion Logan Paul is also set to be on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home before we see a video highlighting WWE's history projected onto a curtain surrounding the ring. The curtain falls down to reveal Triple H inside the ring, who greets audiences at home to the premiere of Netflix on "Raw".

The Rock then makes his way down to the ring.