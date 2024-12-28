Cody Rhodes Vs. Kevin Owens For WWE Title Set For Royal Rumble With Huge Stipulation

A rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship, as well as the winged eagle title, is officially set between champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The pair will face-off once again, this time in a ladder match for both belts, at the Royal Rumble on February 1. "WWE SmackDown" started off with a recap of Owens sending Rhodes out of Saturday Night's Main Event on a stretcher following a package piledriver, and "The Prizefighter" taking the winged eagle belt as his own. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis was then seen in a video, demanding Owens return the championship or suffer immediate and severe consequences.

Owens appeared following a brawl between Sami Zayn, the new Bloodline, and Braun Strowman, and walked to the ring where Aldis was already standing. Owens said he wouldn't be handing over the winged eagle, because it was his bargaining chip for a rematch against Rhodes. He mentioned he had the match won, but there was no referee to count the pinfall. Owens said Aldis could have it back, but Rhodes needed to come take it. Aldis reminded him it wasn't a negotiation, and that if he didn't hand over the belt, he would never set foot in a WWE ring again.

Rhodes' music hit and he cut a promo about how he's no longer fighting for himself anymore, but for his girls, his fans, and everyone else. He said it wasn't Aldis' responsibility to get the championship back, it's his. Rhodes said he wanted a match where a referee can't stop what he's going to do to Owens. He demanded a ladder match, and Aldis made it official for the Rumble. Owens attempted to shake Rhodes' hand, then pushed Aldis into the champion as he went to leave, and stomped on Rhodes' injured neck.