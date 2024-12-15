Cody Rhodes Wheeled Out Of WWE SNME On Stretcher After Taking Old Kevin Owens Finisher

Kevin Owens wasn't done with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes following his defeat at Saturday Night's Main Event, and "The Prize Fighter" sent the champion out of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on a stretcher. Video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) showed Owens get back in the ring to attack Rhodes, who was still celebrating in front of the fans when the NBC special went off the air. Owens hit Rhodes with a package piledriver — a banned move in WWE, and a variation on the basic piledriver Owens used to take out Randy Orton back in November. WWE later posted their own video to X.

Shortly after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air, Kevin Owens viciously attacked Cody Rhodes. #SNME pic.twitter.com/Q201k33z2P — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024

The package piledriver was Owens' finisher during his pre-WWE independent career, when he went by his real name, Kevin Steen, and used to move to win championships in Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and elsewhere. This is the first time he has used the move in WWE.

Despite Owens teasing the return of Orton throughout the match, including turning to the camera and saying "hello" to "The Viper" assumingly watching from home, Orton didn't come out to save Rhodes at any point in the match. Owens lost after Rhodes hit a Cross Rhodes onto him on a chair in the ring, and referee Charles Robinson counted to three from the outside after multiple referees were taken out in the bout.