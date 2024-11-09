Randy Orton Taken Out Of WWE SmackDown On Stretcher After Kevin Owens Hits Banned Move

If the brawl at Crown Jewel that prevented their match from taking place wasn't enough for their feud, Kevin Owens sent Randy Orton out of "WWE SmackDown" in an ambulance on Friday after hitting him with a banned move, the piledriver, in the middle of the ring. After Owens sent Orton through a table with an elbow drop to end their fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Orton appeared on "SmackDown" and attempted to call Owens out for a real match. At first, Owens hesitated with officials surrounding him on the stage, but changed his mind and stormed down to the ring.

Orton and Owens brawled in the ring once again as officials attempted to break them apart. Owens hit the banned piledriver to Orton. The move has been banned in the company since 2000, except for wrestlers with special permission, due to the neck injuries it has caused. Corey Graves called for paramedics to come to the ring as Orton laid gasping for breath. Orton was put on a stretcher as Owens left through the crowd. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes came out to check on his friend, and even left with him in the ambulance once Orton was loaded inside.