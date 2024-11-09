WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 11/8 - The Grayson Waller Effect Returns & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 8, 2024, coming to you live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York!

"The Grayson Waller Effect" will be making its return tonight, as Grayson Waller hosts reigning WWE Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns. Not only did Waller confirm Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin would be appearing on his talk show over his X account, but they have yet to put their title on the line since dethroning The Bloodline on the October 25 edition of "SmackDown".

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso reunited with Sami Zayn this past Monday on "Raw", with the two brothers looking to recruit the aid of former Intercontinental Champion to take down The Bloodline. Zayn was able to forgive Jimmy for his previous actions and alliance with Roman Reigns, he made it clear that he didn't want to become involved in The Bloodline once again leading Jimmy to invite Zayn to tonight's edition of "SmackDown" to meet with him, Jey, and Reigns. Although Zayn didn't give Jimmy an official answer, the invitation will still be looming in the air as The Bloodline hosts a Tribal Chief Acknowledgment Ceremony for Aolo Sikoa.

Additionally, Bayley will be going one-on-one with Candice LeRae after encountering one another in a pair of tag team matches on the October 18 and November 1 episodes of "SmackDown". The aforementioned Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, and United States Champion LA Knight are all advertised to be on tonight's show per WWE's event page.

