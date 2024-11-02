Kevin Owens Gets The Best Of Randy Orton In Brawl, WWE Crown Jewel Match Never Starts

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton didn't even get to start their match at WWE Crown Jewel. Owens made the first entrance in Riyadh for their grudge match — one that Orton had to plead with Paul "Triple H" Levesque to greenlight due to fears over KO's newfound animosity — and delivered on those fears as he leveled his opponent with a steel chair before the bell had rung. He continued his assault on Orton as referees attempted to pull him away, taking the fight back to ringside and clearing the English announcer's desk. However, Orton fought back and slammed Owens onto the desk, taking things back into the ring where Owens once more hit Orton with a steel chair.

KO sought to hit him with the chair once again, but the referee pulled it from him and received a Stunner in return — prompting officials to wave off any idea of this being an official contest. Nevertheless, they continued to fight back and forth with officials caught in between, and general managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce ran down to get a handle on things. Trying to reason with Orton, Pearce received an RKO, and the brawl would continue into the crowd. There they would fight until Owens got the upper hand by hitting Orton with some equipment, before ascending the stairs, and landing an elbow drop off of the guardrail through his rival and a table to close the segment.