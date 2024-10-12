Kevin Owens Attacks Randy Orton Following WWE SmackDown Confrontation With Cody Rhodes

Despite being banned from the arena following a parking lot altercation after Bad Blood where he roughed up Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens appeared on "WWE SmackDown" to try and explain himself, then attacked his former tag team partner later in the night. Owens interrupted following "WWE NXT" talent Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson's entrance, before the women were set to take on tag team champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Owens got on the microphone and said that he wasn't supposed to be there, but he had to say that Rhodes turned on him following the champion teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Owens' mic was cut off, so he got on a headset on commentary to continue his rant, as producers and security ran out. Owens' appearance also brought out Rhodes, with more security to hold both men back before they could get physical. Randy Orton also ran out and tried to calm down Rhodes, then Owens, who was still in the ring. Owens seemingly accidentally hit Orton in the face while struggling against security, which caused Orton to punch him back in retaliation, though he seemed to regret the right hand.

In a backstage, Orton told Rhodes to get on his bus and go home. He said he would be the one to calm down Owens. Orton promised the champion he "could fix this." General Manager Nick Aldis was also backstage, and told Rhodes he needed him healthy to take on World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in Saudi Arabia. In another backstage segment later in the night, Owens was caught beating down Orton in the parking lot, asking him if he was going to pick sides. Security and Aldis got Owens off of Orton, who was left lying on the ground.

