Fan Footage Captures Kevin Owens Attacking Cody Rhodes By His Bus After WWE Bad Blood

Kevin Owens was seen attacking Cody Rhodes in the parking lot following WWE Bad Blood. The pair have been stood shoulder-to-shoulder for months now, aligned in their battle against both Roman Reigns' and Solo Sikoa's versions of The Bloodline, but they also stood against one another at August's Bash In Berlin event with the WWE Championship on the line, with a belief that Owens might turn on Rhodes it came as a surprise to see them embrace to close that night.

Advertisement

But it appears that their relationship was finally tested beyond its limits by Rhodes team-up with Reigns at Bad Blood on Saturday, following on from KO giving his friend the cold shoulder on recent weeks of "WWE SmackDown." Footage captured and shared by fans in Atlanta saw the "Prizefighter" arguing with Rhodes beside his bus, then eventually punching him before delivering stomps and more punches to a grounded Rhodes. Owens also managed to throw a garbage can in Rhodes' direction before he was run off by security. It's unknown when and how WWE will air the segment officially, but the angle was presumably being shot for next week's TV. WWE CCO Paul Levesque sold the encounter during the post-show press conference, intimating that Rhodes was supposed to attend the presser but was unavailable.

Advertisement

Rhodes and Reigns teamed up for the first time ever to take on Sikoa and Jacob Fatu representing The Bloodline, with Reigns securing the win via pinfall following a familial assist. Jimmy Uso made his return for the first time since April, distracting Sikoa for Reigns to score the win. Uso and Reigns embraced following the match, going on to make the save for Rhodes when he was jumped by The Bloodline after the match. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also made a cameo to close the segment, teasing a future feud with Rhodes and/or Reigns down the line.