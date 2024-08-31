Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed WWE Title, Hugs It Out With Kevin Owens At Bash In Berlin

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes successfully defended his gold against Kevin Owens in front of a raucous crowd in Germany in the opening bout of Bash in Berlin. Following an intense face-to-face on "WWE SmackDown" that introduced a knee injury angle for the champion, the men shook hands before locking up to start the match.

The two battled back and forth in the opening act of the match, which featured multiple dive attempts from Rhodes and a cannonball from the apron by Owens. Back in the ring, despite the allegedly injured knee, Rhodes got Owens in the figure-four leg lock, but Owens was able to get to the ropes. Both men continued their offense with frog splashes, Disaster Kicks, and a rolling senton from the middle rope by Owens.

Rhodes countered Owens' Stunner into the Cross Rhodes, but Owens kicked out and battled back to hit a brain buster from the ropes, but was too slow to cover Rhodes. The men traded headbutts, right hands, and kicks back and forth. Rhodes went to the ropes while Owens was down, but his left knee gave out. Owens began to target his friend's knee, but couldn't bring himself to hit the apron powerbomb.

Rhodes hit two out of three Cross Rhodes before Owens countered, blocking the third with a Stunner. He went for the pin, but Rhodes kicked out. Owens also attempted a swanton from the ropes, but Rhodes got his knees up. Rhodes hit a final Cross Rhodes and pinned Owens for the win. Following the match, the pair hugged in the middle of the ring, and Owens held up Rhodes' arm in victory.