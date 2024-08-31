WWE Bash In Berlin Live Coverage 8/31 - Drew McIntyre Vs. CM Punk In A Strap Match, Three Titles To Be Defended

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Bash In Berlin on August 31, 2024, coming to you live from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany at a special main show start time of 1 PM ET!

Drew McIntyre will be colliding with CM Punk in a rematch from WWE SummerSlam earlier this month, but unlike the last time they competed against one another in the squared circle, tonight it will be in a Strap Match. McIntyre was ultimately the one who emerged victorious in their last in-ring encounter, but his only furthered the exasperation of Punk and contributed to the ever-mounting tensions between the two men resulting in a number of verbal and physical altercations between the pair in the weeks since the Cleveland Premium Live Event.

Cody Rhodes will be putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line as he defends against his friend Kevin Owens. Rhodes granted Owens a shot at his title on the August 9 edition of "WWE SmackDown" as a means of showing his appreciation for his aid in recent memory, and while Owens initially was hesitant to accept feeling as though he didn't deserve it, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis made the match official later that same night.

Two other championships will be on the line, as GUNTHER defends the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time on television against Randy Orton. "The Ring General" and "The Viper" have come face-to-face with one another in a series of verbal exchanges and messages they've sent to one another over the last few weeks, culminating this past Monday when the latter reflected on his previous reigns as World Heavyweight Champion and shared his confidence over beating the former.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair look to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tonight as they challenge The Unholy Union's Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The four women have previously met one another for the titles on a couple of occasions, with Fyre and Dawn dethroning Cargill and Belair at WWE Clash At The Castle back in June, and Cargill and Belair later being unable to win them back on the August 2 episode of "SmackDown" when Blair Davenport interfered on behalf of Fyre and Dawn.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will also be going head-to-head with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Ripley and Priest have been looking to seek their retribution on Morgan, Mysterio, and the rest of Judgment Day ever since SummerSlam when Dominik aligned with Morgan by betraying Ripley to cost her the Women's World Championship and Finn Balor cost Priest his World Heavyweight Championship later that night. Since then, Ripley, Priest, and Judgment Day have found themselves involved in a number of physical confrontations with one another in the ring including this past Monday on "WWE Raw" when Priest and Ripley took out Carlito and JD McDonagh with a South Of Heaven and a Rip Tide respectively on them following Judgment Day's win over LWO in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.

