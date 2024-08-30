WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 8/30 - United States And Women's Title Matches, Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens Meet

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 30, 2024, coming to you from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany!

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will be meeting in the ring one last time before their title match at WWE Bash In Berlin tomorrow. Although they've forged an alliance with one another over the course of the past several months to achieved their shared goal of taking down The Bloodline, cracks in their partnership have begun to form including last week when it momentarily looked like Owens was setting up to clock Rhodes with his title when he picked it up to give it to him following a win over A-Town Down Under.

Nia Jax will be competing on "SmackDown" for the first time since the July 26 edition of the show as she puts her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Michin in a Street Fight. During Jax's last match on the blue brand, she and Women's Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton defeated Michin and Bayley in tag team action.

After retaining his United States Championship match against Santos Escobar during last week's edition of "SmackDown", LA Knight will be putting his title on the line once again in an Open Challenge. Speaking of Legado Del Fantasma, Angel and Berto look to redeem themselves after getting kicked out of the ringside area during Escobar's title match last week as they square off with Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews. Angel, Berto, Corbin, and Crews all found themselves involved in a heated exchange of words backstage last week.

